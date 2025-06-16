Natalya Could See Chad Gable Getting Lou Thesz Award In the Future

Natalya will be honored with the Lou Thesz Award from the Cauliflower Alley Club later this summer, and she says she could see Chad Gable winning the award at some point. Natalya spoke with The Toronto Sun and spoke about being the first woman to be honored with the award, and she singled out her fellow WWE star as a future honoree of the award. You can see highlights from the discussion below, per Wrestling Inc):

On Gable: “I could see [Chad] Gable, down the road, getting a Lou Thesz award. It’s about being a very strong wrestler, and the award also is something that honors people that give back in the community.”

On Lou Thesz: “He was a wrestler’s wrestler. He was a pillar [and] a person that helped build wrestling for people like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.”