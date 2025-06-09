Natalya Is Excited For Mariah May in NXT, Loved Her Feud With Toni Storm in AEW

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Natalya spoke about her excitement for the arrival of Mariah May in WWE NXT and praised her work with Toni Storm in AEW. May showed up on last week’s episode, but has not received her WWE name yet.

Natalya said: “I’m excited for her and I think this is gonna be fun chapter for her and again, going back to — you know, we were talking about Stephanie (Vaquer) last week and so, Mariah has a similar journey where like, she went out and explored the world before coming to WWE. She was a fan. She loved it. You know and realize, okay, she was a fan, then she wanted to pursue this, then she moved to Japan and she basically became a student of the game and so while she’s very beautiful and some people might go, oh, she was a model that wanted to do this or — she is beautiful but she also — I can tell that she really fought for this and that she really worked hard for this… I like the way she tells stories. I like even the way she handles herself on social media and the way that she has told stories in the past. She’s a good, little storyteller and so I’m excited to see the stories that she’s gonna tell with the women at NXT. I’m excited to see her and Jacy Jayne mix up and tear it up with these two different styles because Jacy Jayne, brand-new champion. Mariah May saying I’m gonna take that title from you… I’m excited to see the story they’re gonna create and then watch it go down in a match and see all the elements that are gonna come out but, Mariah has what I think is the total package. She can speak, she looks amazing. She looks the part and she can go in the ring. She’s put the time in, she’s put the work in. Listen, we don’t want the blood but if sometimes, as we know and this happens in what we do, if you get busted open in the ring and she’s shown that she can work through it. I remember Trish Stratus, one of the things that won Trish Stratus over so much with the audience was when she broke her nose. She broke her nose in a match and then she just kept wrestling and she kept going and then she continued to wrestle after that. She put on the faceguard and I think Mariah May has that grit about her where she’s like, f*ck it, I’m beautiful, and I’m gonna work through it. I’m going to show you that I’m not just another pretty face. I just think that people are all of a sudden now going — and that’s what’s exciting when you get somebody new in the division going, oh, I wanna see Mariah versus Tiffany (Stratton), I wanna see Mariah against this person or that person. I’m excited to see what she’s gonna do at NXT but I’m also like, thinking, mhm, maybe we’ll get Mariah at Evolution. “And she has done amazing work in the past. I mean, she wouldn’t be in WWE had she not done great work prior. Her stuff with Toni (Storm) was some of my favorite stuff. It was just so fun. They had a fun story. But I think that it’s all about building, it’s all about growth, it’s all about new challenges.“