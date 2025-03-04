Natalya Set For Action At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

Natalya will take a trip to Bloodsport, being announced for the latest event in the Josh Barnett-promoted series. Barnett announced on Monday that the WWE star will be in action at Bloodsport XIII, writing:

“The Queen of Harts.

A member of the legacy filled Hart family. She spent time in the Hart Dungeon learning hoe to crank, rip, and tear wrestlers apart. You could say the she was BORN for this.

We she torture her opponent to the point of submission or will it be her hung from the rack? What will Bloodsport bring out of this veteran wrestler?

Nattie Neidhart is coming to Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport XIII.

Get your tickets NOW at the link in the comment below.”