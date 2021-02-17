Natalya, Liv Morgan & More Call Out WWE on FOX Twitter Account For Women’s “Build Your Team” Meme

The WWE on FOX Twitter account tried to get in on the old “Build Your Team” meme using the women’s division, and it didn’t go well. The Twitter account posted a version of the popular meme where options are valued at different dollar amounts and you have a certain amount of money to build a dream team, with the values as follows:

$5: Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley

$4: Asuka, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, Bianca Belair

$3: Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss

$2: Naomi, Lana, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez

$1: Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Peyton Royce

The tweet earned quick criticism from WWE and non-WWE talent alike with Natalya, Morgan, Royce, Shelton Benjamin, Dewey Foley, Killer Kelly, Matt Cardona and others chiming in. You can see their posts below. The FOX Twitter account responded to the criticism with a simple reply noting, “Seems we chose violence today.”

That last sentence is perfect. There are people who actually know how the business works and there are people who think they know how it works. For those who understand it, inside and out, you are priceless. — Dewey Foley (@DeweyHaveTo) February 17, 2021

You are PRICELESS. 🖤 — 𝐊𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑 𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐘 (@Kelly_WP) February 17, 2021

This is almost as bad as @ryansatin Tier List 🤭 https://t.co/BN5JC3UHsN — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) February 17, 2021

Guys it’s not real. If it was they’d spend da whole $15 dollar bill on me hahahahahaha — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 17, 2021

@WWEonFOX You should erase this insulting post and apologize to every woman on the roster https://t.co/2y5nSPkPmi — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) February 17, 2021

