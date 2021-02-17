wrestling / News

Natalya, Liv Morgan & More Call Out WWE on FOX Twitter Account For Women’s “Build Your Team” Meme

February 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Natalya WWE

The WWE on FOX Twitter account tried to get in on the old “Build Your Team” meme using the women’s division, and it didn’t go well. The Twitter account posted a version of the popular meme where options are valued at different dollar amounts and you have a certain amount of money to build a dream team, with the values as follows:

$5: Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley
$4: Asuka, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, Bianca Belair
$3: Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss
$2: Naomi, Lana, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez
$1: Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Peyton Royce

The tweet earned quick criticism from WWE and non-WWE talent alike with Natalya, Morgan, Royce, Shelton Benjamin, Dewey Foley, Killer Kelly, Matt Cardona and others chiming in. You can see their posts below. The FOX Twitter account responded to the criticism with a simple reply noting, “Seems we chose violence today.”

