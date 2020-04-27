wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya Recalls Her First Action Figure, Jaxson Ryder’s Ring Jacket Gets Stolen
April 26, 2020 | Posted by
– Natalya posted to Twitter to reminisce about her first-ever action figure. You can see the picture below of the Jakks double figure set that depicted her and her father, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart. Nattie posted:
My first action figure- and it was with my dad. My dad said “we should sign this!” 🖤💕 pic.twitter.com/cEr9NFMcko
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 26, 2020
– Jaxson Ryker of the Forgotten Sons noted that his ring jacket has turned up missing:
To all fans if you see this jacket on eBay or trying to be sold please inform me or @wornstar. I believe it’s been stolen, taken, abducted or all. It’s dark red. A reward will be given if found pic.twitter.com/Nr3Tbym09N
— Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) April 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Britt Baker Reveals Rhino Talked Her Into Trying Out For WWE, Why She Eventually Got Turned Down
- No Way Jose Says He Doesn’t Want To Continue With Similar Character, Reveals Ideas He Pitched to WWE Including Being an Elias Groupie
- Backstage Rumor On Why Vince McMahon Acted As He Did On Smackdown
- Late WWE Announcer Howard Finkel Was Reportedly Treated Cruelly and Nearly Driven to Tears in Wrestlers Court Back in 2001