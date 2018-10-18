wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya & Triple H Comment on New NXT Recruits, This Week In WWWE, Becky Lynch on SD 1000 Segment
– Natalya and Triple H posted to Twitter commenting on the signing of several new NXT recruits. You can see the posts below:
Happy for you @ImChelseaGreen 🙌 https://t.co/SNVGlellVJ
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 18, 2018
I told you @MiaYim… TALENT CAN’T BE STOPPED! And here you are💜 https://t.co/zVOvgqxGnu
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 18, 2018
Internationally recognized men and women from across multiple disciplines and backgrounds. @WWEPerformCtr and @WWENXT continue to recruit diverse talent globally. https://t.co/kv28cOeCBh
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 18, 2018
– Becky Lynch also took to Twitter to remind everyone of her segment with Edge on Smackdown 1000:
I am the man. pic.twitter.com/7OXMD9vtJq
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 18, 2018
– Here is a preview of the latest This Week In WWE, with Scott Stanford and Charly Caruso looking at John Cena’s new book: