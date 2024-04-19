Natalya Is ‘Very Proud’ Of New Training Facility, Wants To Train With Everyone There

Natalya and Tyson Kidd run a training facility that they hearken back to the old Hart Family Dungeon, and Nattie says she’s very proud of it. The WWE star spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and spoke about the facility, which the couple run in Florida. You can see highlights below:

On keeping to the original aesthetic of the Hart Dungeon: “To me it’s everything. I’m very proud of what we do. It’s funny because Gail Kim said to me the other day, she’s like, ‘I’ve got somebody that wants to come down. What’s the fee?’ I was like, ‘TJ and I, we don’t charge anything.’ We spend a lot of money renting out the space for our dungeon there. It’s just a ring, no air conditioning and a bathroom in a warehouse. We love this gritty environment because that’s what the original dungeon was.”

On wanting to work with everyone there: “People come from around the world to train in our dungeon. I want Tanahashi to come train with us. I want Okada to come train with us. I want Jordynne Grace to come train with us. I want people from every sort of walk of life and every wrestling community to come train with us. I want to kick Rhea Ripley’s ass in my dungeon. It’s funny because I love wrestling Rhea, she’s one of my favorite people to compete against. But I want people from every walk of life in WWE, in New Japan and all these different promotions to come train with us and be proud of it. Because what we do is so exciting.

“I was saying earlier to somebody that watching Liv Morgan train in our dungeon, then I see Liv in our dungeon helping people. I told Liv, ‘You’re a leader.’ She’s really taken on the role of being a leader in so many ways and watching her come back and compete in the way that she’s competing. Same with Angelo Dawkins. Yeah. He’s trained with us for three years, but now they’re taking on the roles of being leaders. It’s amazing to see. But I welcome people that have passion to come train with us in the dungeon.”