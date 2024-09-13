Natalya Says Working With Triple H Has Been A ‘Breath of Fresh Air’

In an interview with the Growing Up Von Erich podcast (via Fightful), Natalya praised Triple H as a boss, noting that he’s been a ‘breath of fresh air’ in how he handles the talent he works with.

She said: “I took a little time off this summer and the company was so great about it. They were like, ‘Take as much time as you need.’ It’s really changing so much in the best way. The culture is so different now. Our boss, Triple H, he is such a cool boss. I recently got eye surgery to correct astigmatism in my eye. I needed a little bit more time off to get that done and he was like, ‘go get your eye fixed. Don’t even worry about it. Take care of yourself.’ It’s so cool to have a boss that is human. Working with Triple H over the last year has been such a breath of fresh air because he was also a wrestler. He knows what it’s about when you’re pitching a storyline or going through a hardship at home. He has three daughters as well. He knows about handling girls. Girls are different than guys. We’re more emotional, we overthink things. He’s a really cool boss. I really like working for him and with him. It’s been such a breath of fresh air.“