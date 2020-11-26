Various News: NAWA Announce Second PPV, ROH Stars On What They’re Thankful For

The NAWA have announced their next PPV, and it will take place in February. The North American Wrestling Alliance announced on Thursday that the follow-up show to next month’s Jingle Brawl will take place on February 13th, 2021 and be titled NAWA: No Remorse. The full announcement is below:

Owner/CEO Tony Mura (Capone) along with NAWA North American Wrestling Alliance proudly presents a new follow up streaming pay-per-view.

There are promises of broken hearts, broken bones and careers smashed in this action-packed extravaganza. No “love” will be lost, nor will there be any proverbial tears shed. The NAWA body-slams your living rooms once again with the return to PPV.

The NAWA has hit a homerun once again, this time with “No Remorse™.”

No Remorse™ is a Valentine’s Day themed wrestling event; set for February 13th 2021. COVID compliance and seating is still suggested and recommended. The NAWA PPV will hail in Raleigh North Carolina at the Dorton Arena.

This event is parlayed from the success from December 19th’s “Jingle Brawl” extravaganza. “No Remorse ™” will also be a streamed event courtesy of FITE, along with being a live-attendance show as well. The young and exciting stars of the NAWA will also be at this event; specific names and matches to be released at a later date. Tickets will be on sale December 15th 2020 through merchant vendor Ticketmaster; which also includes the Dotham Arena itself as the tangible venue.