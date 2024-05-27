Netflix Premiere Date Reportedly Set For Heels

PWInsider reports that a premiere date has been set for the first two seasons of Heels, which are coming to Netflix. The show will be available on Netflix starting July 29. The series was cancelled by Starz in September of last year. However, if the viewership numbers on Netflix are strong, it could lead the way for a third season.

The series starred Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, Trey Tucker, Robby Ramos, Alice Barrett Mitchell, Roxton Garcia, David James Elliot, Joel Murray, CM Punk, AJ Mendez, Josh Segarra and Emmy Raver-Lampman. It follows a family-owned wrestling promotion in Georgia as two brothers battle over their father’s legacy.