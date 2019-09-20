Netflix Renews GLOW For Fourth and Final Season

Variety reports that Netflix has renewed their hit series GLOW for a fourth and final season. Series creators, executive producers and showrunners Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch will return for the final season with executive producers Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, and Mark Burley. Also returning are stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Sydelle Noel, Kate Nash, Britney Young, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, Sunita Mani, Jackie Tohn, Kimmy Gatewood, Britt Baron, Rebekka Johnson, Ellen Wong, Chris Lowell, Marianna Palka, Shakira Barrera, and Bashir Salahuddin.

Here’s a synopsis: “GLOW” is inspired by the short-lived 1980s wrestling TV show of the same name, which stood for “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.” It follows the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into world of women’s wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Gilpin), Ruth’s best friend and a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling stardom.

The third season premeired on the service back in August. The GLOW roster moved to Las Vegas for their own nightly show. Geena Davis was among the new cast members. GLOW has been nominated for fifteen Emmy awards and has won three. It recently won the Emmy for stunt coordination in a comedy or variety show at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend. Gilpin is up for best actress at this Sunday’s event.