New Behind the Scenes AEW Show in the Works for TBS, Fans Surveyed on Potential Titles

– It appears that All Elite Wrestling has a new TV show in the works for TBS. Per PWInsider, fans are receiving emails asking for feedback on a new “behind-the-scenes” AEW show that’s currently in development for an upcoming debut on TBS. The show featured the following description:

“A new AEW show is coming to TBS! We want to know what you think this new show should be named in the below survey. This is your chance to voice your opinion on a key part of the development & marketing process and we’re excited to hear what you have to say! Below is a brief description of the new show. AEW’s top performers are ushering in a new behind-the-scenes wrestling series like no other… Every episode will track our core cast on the road at AEW events as they try to hold onto the titles they have or win back the ones they’ve lost, with everything culminating at the biggest Pay-Per-View event of the year. They all hope to walk away champions, but there aren’t enough belts for everybody. Heroes will rise, villains will fall, champions will be crowned… and with more access, more star talent, and more drama than ever before, we’ll see it all through the eyes of the biggest names in the company.”

The survey also asked fans how much they liked the potential names for the new series. They are listed as follows:

* AEW: Breakout

* AEW: The Climb

* AEW: Fight To The Finish

* AEW: Friends and Enemies

* AEW: Grit and Glory

* AEW: Road to the Belt

* AEW: To The Mat

* AEW: To The Top

* AEW: Uprise

Dynamite currently airs Wednesday nights on WarnerMedia’s TBS. Meanwhile, Rampage airs Friday nights on Warnermedia’s TNT.