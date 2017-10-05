New Book Examining Brian Pillman’s Life Announced

– A new book looking at the life of Brian Pillman has been announced. The book is set to be released later this month. Titled Crazy Like A Fox – The Definitive Chronicle of Brian Pillman 20 Years Later, the book was written by Liam O’Rourke and will feature insight via interviews from the Pillman family, Dave Meltzer, Kim Wood, Bruce Hart, Raven, Jim Cornette, Mark Madden, Les Thatcher and more.

The book’s official synopsis reads:

An alpha male with a beta body, looking to thrive in worlds where beta males with alpha bodies are the primary requirement.

He was a complex paradox, a walking contradiction. He lived more in 35 years than most do in a lifetime, the product of an arduous infanthood. His overachievement is awe-inspiring. Tales of his conflicts and conquests became the stuff of legend. His borderline genius and tragic demise made him an icon shrouded in mystique.

He was Brian Pillman, and two decades later the most comprehensive look at one of professional wrestling’s most fascinating stories has been compiled. Discover unheard details of his upbringing, the incredible story behind chasing an NFL roster spot and his introduction to pro wrestling in the crazy Stampede circuit. Revel at his trials and tribulations in WCW and the WWF, walking the fine line between the cusp of superstardom and political turmoil. Reflect in the most detailed, inside breakdown of his Loose Cannon gambit ever produced, the scam that turned him into the talk of the business, before fatally drowning in personal tragedy and addiction.

With exclusive interviews with some of Brian’s closest friends and family, Crazy Like A Fox is a must-read for Pillman fans, and a breathtaking look at the bizarre world of wrestling to boot.