Various News: Max the Impaler and Silas Mason Win Titles At NWA 75, Nightmare Factory Showcase 10 Results
– Night one of NWA 75 is happening right now and so far two new champions have been crowned.
Max the Impaler defeated Kenzie Paige to win the NWA Women’s World Television title. This ends Paige’s reign, the first-reign ever for the belt, at 142 days.
– Meanwhile, Silas Mason defeated JR Kratos and Odinson to win the NWA National Heavyweight title. The belt was vacated by EC3. This is Mason’s first reign.
– Here are results to the 10th Nightmare Factory Showcase, via Fightful:
* Kody Murray def. Caleb Teninty
* Big MAO def. Samuel Pendragon
* Aiden Hall def. Ric Reese
* Luis Sins def. Trevor Blackwell
* Wiley Mondo def. The Warden
* Romeo Cruz def. Parker Li
* Truj def. KayJay Impala
* Ivy Malibu def. Hyena Hera
* Moose & Nick Comoroto def. Austin Jet & Jacked Jameson
* Cole Karter def. Elijah Drago
