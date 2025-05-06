wrestling / News

New Clip From This Week’s Dark Side of the Ring Features Billy Jack Haynes

May 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dark Side of the Ring, VICE Media Group Image Credit: VICE TV

This week’s Dark Side of the Ring focuses on Billy Jack Haynes’ story, and a new clip previews the episode. Fightful posted the clip online with a bit of the Northwest wrestling star’s interview from prison. Haynes is awaiting trial on charges of the second-degree murder of his wife.

The episode airs tonight on VICE TV.

