New Clip From This Week’s Dark Side of the Ring Features Billy Jack Haynes
May 6, 2025 | Posted by
This week’s Dark Side of the Ring focuses on Billy Jack Haynes’ story, and a new clip previews the episode. Fightful posted the clip online with a bit of the Northwest wrestling star’s interview from prison. Haynes is awaiting trial on charges of the second-degree murder of his wife.
The episode airs tonight on VICE TV.
Exclusive clip from Dark Side Of the Ring: Truth, Lies, and Billy Jack Haynes
The episode premieres at 10 p.m. ET tonight (May 6th) on Vice TV pic.twitter.com/gePmyicvyY
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) May 6, 2025
