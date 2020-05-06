New Post From ‘The Message’ Suggests Appearance At Money in the Bank, New Clue On Possible Identity

The Message, the name of the hacker who has been appearing on WWE programming, posted a new message today which hints at a debut at Money in the Bank. The latest post on Twitter has the message “Find me before I find you”, and the attached video has coordinates: 28.5623° N, 81.2907° W. Those coordinates for the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where WWE been taping shows for the past month and a half. In addition to that, the passcode shown to log into the phone was 051020, the date of Money in the Bank.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s message, “Do I have everybody’s attention now?”, had some fans thinking CM Punk might be the hacker. Punk has used that phrase before during the build to Money in the Bank 2011, two weeks after his infamous pipe bomb promo. However, it should be noted that Punk has ‘drug free’ tattooed on his fingers and the hacker has no tattoos.