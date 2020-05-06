wrestling / News
WWE News: CM Punk Returning to WWE Backstage Next Week, The Message Hacks Backstage
May 6, 2020 | Posted by
– CM Punk’s next appearance on WWE Backstage is set for next week’s episode. WWE on FOX announced that Punk returns next Tuesday for the show; his last appearance was on April 14th.
The Voice of the Voiceless is BACK!@CMPunk RETURNS NEXT WEEK on an all-new #WWEBackstage, at 11e/8p, on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/YM8mhAitnu
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 6, 2020
– The Message hacked Tuesday’s episode of Backstage, in a video that you can see below:
¿ʍou uoı̣ʇuǝʇʇɐ s,ʎpoqʎɹǝʌǝ ǝʌɐɥ ı̣ op @TheMessageWWE pic.twitter.com/a4pWn0W8oW
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 6, 2020
