WWE News: CM Punk Returning to WWE Backstage Next Week, The Message Hacks Backstage

May 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk WWE Backstage

– CM Punk’s next appearance on WWE Backstage is set for next week’s episode. WWE on FOX announced that Punk returns next Tuesday for the show; his last appearance was on April 14th.

– The Message hacked Tuesday’s episode of Backstage, in a video that you can see below:

CM Punk, WWE Backstage

