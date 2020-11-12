Various News: New Cold Open For AEW Dynamite, Yoshinobu Kanemaru Out of Best of Super Juniors

– AEW debuted a new cold open for AEW Dynamite on tonight’s show. You can see the video below for the cold open:

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru is out of the NJPW Best of Super Juniors 27 due to a knee injury. NJPW has announced that Kanemaru is out of the tournament due to the injury and will be replaced by Yuya Uemura.

The tournament runs from November 15th through December 11th.