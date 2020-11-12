wrestling / News
Various News: New Cold Open For AEW Dynamite, Yoshinobu Kanemaru Out of Best of Super Juniors
November 12, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW debuted a new cold open for AEW Dynamite on tonight’s show. You can see the video below for the cold open:
NEW COLD OPEN
We are BOUNDLESS!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/mdali7vzzi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2020
– Yoshinobu Kanemaru is out of the NJPW Best of Super Juniors 27 due to a knee injury. NJPW has announced that Kanemaru is out of the tournament due to the injury and will be replaced by Yuya Uemura.
The tournament runs from November 15th through December 11th.
More Trending Stories
- JBL On How WWE Reacted To Ronda Rousey’s Fake Fighter Comments
- WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Released Roster Member
- Backstage Note on Byron Saxton Calling Asuka vs. Nia Jax ‘WrestleMania Main Event Worthy’ on Raw
- Eric Bischoff On Dusty Rhodes Creating WCW Battlebowl, Why The Concept Didn’t Work