wrestling / News

Various News: New Cold Open For AEW Dynamite, Yoshinobu Kanemaru Out of Best of Super Juniors

November 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite logo

– AEW debuted a new cold open for AEW Dynamite on tonight’s show. You can see the video below for the cold open:

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru is out of the NJPW Best of Super Juniors 27 due to a knee injury. NJPW has announced that Kanemaru is out of the tournament due to the injury and will be replaced by Yuya Uemura.

The tournament runs from November 15th through December 11th.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Best of the Super Juniors, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading