New Details On AEW Stars Reportedly Contacted By WWE

A new report has some additional details on AEW stars that were said to be contacted by WWE. As has been reported, WWE made contact with several members of the roster several weeks ago including Malakai Black and Swerve Strickland. Fightful Select has some updates on the situation, including dispelling some rumors about some stars.

The site has confirmed that Swerve Strickland was contacted by WWE, and noted that he referred them to his attorney and had no interested in returning to WWE at the time. It was suggested to the site that he was contacted regarding the plans to reform Hit Row, which saw Top Dolla, Ashante Thee Adonis, and B-FAB return.

Regarding Black, the site says that several upper members of AEW management believed that he wanted to go to WWE and that at least one WWE talent wished that he would return. AEW officials believed Black’s situation had been “smoothed over” before All Out took place. At least one source in the company believes that Black and Buddy Matthews will be back in AEW within a few monthys.

Fightful also shot down a rumor that’s been floating around that Bobby Fish had asked Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly to return to WWE with him. Several sources in AEW have adamantly denied this, and WWE sources say there have been no talks between Fish and the company. Keith Lee has also not been contacted by WWE despite rumors otherwise.

Finally, there’s no word on whether Miro was contacted by WWE, but he has not asked for his AEW release.