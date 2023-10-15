New Details on Vince McMahon Backing Away From WWE Creative

Vince McMahon has reportedly pulled back from being in charge of WWE’s weekly storylines, and a new report has details on why. As has been reported, McMahon has backed off on his involvement in the company’s on-screen storylines with Triple H now fully in charge there again. According to Sports Illustrated, the move is one instituted by Ari Emanuel.

According to the report, Emanuel — the head of Endeavor, who now own WWE — is behind the change as he believes people need to do the specific jobs that they are assigned. That means that Triple H is in control of creative while McMahon is focusing on the business aspects of the company.

The report notes that McMahon has an “iron-clad contract” that protects him financially, though not in terms of such decisions like this.