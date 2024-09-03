wrestling / News
New England Championship Wrestling To Screen ‘Lost Matches’ In November
New England Championship Wrestling is set to screen a collection of “lost matches” in Massachusetts in November. The promotion announced that a collection of eight matches will screen at the Peabody Black Box on November 7th, as you can see in the full announcement below:
New England Championship Wrestling proudly presents a unique pro wrestling event – a theatrical presentation on the big screen entitled New England Championship Wrestling: The Lost Matches Live!
This world premiere event, presented in association with Proving Ground, will be presented at the Peabody Black Box on Thursday evening, November 7 at 7:00 PM.
NECW promoter Sheldon Goldberg has assembled eight matches from the NECW archives that were either never released on video or are unavailable on YouTube. These matches have been assembled into a big screen presentation with a special introduction by PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, plus guest commentary from MLW and Lucha Libre AAA’s Joe Dombrowski and New Japan Strong’s Veda Scott.
The matches include local legends, local stars before they became famous and a couple of Hall of Famers for good measure.
“This collection of matches is truly representative of the rich history of New England Championship Wrestling,” says Sheldon Goldberg. “It really represents the 20 plus year history of the company and shows why NECW was one of the greatest New England area independent promotions of its era.”
The matches are as follows:
1. DC Dillinger vs. Jason Blade
November 30, 2007, National Guard Armory, Quincy, MA
2. Team Handsome (Scott Levesque & Sammi Lane with Handsome Johnny) vs. Brandon Locke & Taeler Hendrix
March 21, 2009, National Guard Armory, Quincy, MA
3. WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas & SWB vs, Jeremy Prophet & Genesis
September 28, 2013, Sports Zone, Derry, NH
4. Doug Williams vs. Matt Taven
October 23, 2011, Irish-American Club, Malden, MA
INTERMISSION
5. Mercedes Martinez vs Kurt Adonis
March 23, 2001, Vermont Technical College, Randolph, VT
6. Antonio Thomas & WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana vs. “Masshole” Mike McCarthy & Beau Douglas
September 28, 2013, Sports Zone, Derry, NH
7. The Crown Jewels vs. Rican Havoc
May 15, 2010, National Guard Armory, Quincy, MA
8. “Masshole” Mike McCarthy vs. “Pure Talent” Chris Escobar
October 15, 2015, The Phan Zone, Hampstead, NH
In addition to the matches, there will be a live question and answer session following the video with Sheldon Goldberg and special guests to be announced.
Tickets for this unique event are just $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased on the NECW website at NECW.tv/events.
