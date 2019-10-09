wrestling / News

WWE News: New Host Hired For This Week in WWE, Roman Reigns Reviews Wrestling Scenes in Movies

October 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alyse Zwick

– WWE has hired a new host to join Scott Stanford on This Week in WWE. Reporter Alyse Zwick has announced that she will be hosting the WWE Network show with Stanford, as you can see below:

– Vanity Fair posted the following video of Roman Reigns reviewing wrestling scenes in films like Billy Madison, Fighting With My Family, Nacho Libre, Ready to Rumble, and Spider-Man:

