New IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Crowned at NJPW Castle Attack Night Two

February 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Castle Attack

We have a new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion following Sunday morning’s NJPW Castle Attack night two. Today’s show saw El Desperado defeat BUSHI and El Phantasmo to win the championship, which was vacated after Hiromu Takahashi was announced as suffering a torn pectoral injury that would will him out for six months.

Desperado pinned El Phantasmo with the Pinche Loco to win the title at 23:12, becoming the 89th Jr. Heavyweight Champion. This is his first run with the championship; you can see clips and pics of the match below:

El Desperado, NJPW Castle Attack, Jeremy Thomas

