wrestling / News
New IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Crowned at NJPW Castle Attack Night Two
We have a new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion following Sunday morning’s NJPW Castle Attack night two. Today’s show saw El Desperado defeat BUSHI and El Phantasmo to win the championship, which was vacated after Hiromu Takahashi was announced as suffering a torn pectoral injury that would will him out for six months.
Desperado pinned El Phantasmo with the Pinche Loco to win the title at 23:12, becoming the 89th Jr. Heavyweight Champion. This is his first run with the championship; you can see clips and pics of the match below:
.@elpwrestling "CRⅡ"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njcattack pic.twitter.com/uNYrSTXy3M
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 28, 2021
.@ElDesperado5 "Pinche loco"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njcattack pic.twitter.com/K05cEWOhbP
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 28, 2021
At Wrestle Kingdom 8, El Desperado returned from excursion to challenge the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi, and now they'll meet again at the Anniversary Show! #njpw pic.twitter.com/2rkni8pT7u
— Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) February 28, 2021
【新日本】デスペラードが歓喜のジュニア初戴冠&二冠達成 ファンタズモ&BUSHIとの大混戦制すhttps://t.co/swhIhnt5KD#njcattack#njpw pic.twitter.com/ogKlV4zOXR
— プロレス/格闘技DX編集部 (@PKDX) February 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Maria Kanellis Explains Original Plans for 2019 Angle With Mike Kanellis, Thinks Vince McMahon Didn’t Like It
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Helping Paul Heyman Financially With ECW, McMahon’s Stance On ECW
- Arn Anderson On CM Punk’s Frustrations With WWE In 2011, Talent Being Unhappy With The Miz In WrestleMania 27 Main Event
- Oliver Luck Calls Vince McMahon ‘Corrupt & Deceitful’ In Latest XFL Lawsuit Filing