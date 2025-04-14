New IWGP Tag Team Champions To Be Crowned At NJPW Wrestling Redzone

As noted earlier today, Jeff Cobb is leaving NJPW and will vacate the IWGP tag team titles that he holds with Callum Newman. New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the vacant titles will be up for grabs at their event NJPW Wrestling Redzone on April 26 in Hiroshima. Newman will team with Great-O-Khan against Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI).

Elsewhere on the show, Taichi and Tomohiro Ishii will team up against Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito.