WWE News: Note on New Jack in WWE 2K25, Matches Taped For WWE LFG, Hulk Hogan Appearance Today

– As previously reported, New Jack will be among the DLC characters in WWE 2K25 this year. PWinsider reports that the wrestler was added after WWE made a deal with the ECW alumnus’ family.

– Hulk Hogan has an appearance today in Carmel, New York today to promote his Real American Beer. It will be a free signing, with several hundred already there.

– The following WWE LFG matches were taped yesterday before NXT:

* Tyra Mae Steele vs. Dani Sekelsky

* BJ Ray vs. Jasper Troy

* Zena Sterling vs. Penina Tuilaepa

* Shiloh Hill vs. Chris Island