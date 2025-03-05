wrestling / News
WWE News: Note on New Jack in WWE 2K25, Matches Taped For WWE LFG, Hulk Hogan Appearance Today
March 5, 2025 | Posted by
– As previously reported, New Jack will be among the DLC characters in WWE 2K25 this year. PWinsider reports that the wrestler was added after WWE made a deal with the ECW alumnus’ family.
– Hulk Hogan has an appearance today in Carmel, New York today to promote his Real American Beer. It will be a free signing, with several hundred already there.
– The following WWE LFG matches were taped yesterday before NXT:
* Tyra Mae Steele vs. Dani Sekelsky
* BJ Ray vs. Jasper Troy
* Zena Sterling vs. Penina Tuilaepa
* Shiloh Hill vs. Chris Island
