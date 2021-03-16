wrestling / News
New Japan Cup 2021 Tournament Updated Brackets From Night 10: First Semifinalists Set
– Earlier today at NJPW’s New Japan Cup Night 10 event, EVIL and Shingo Takagi won their respective quarterfinal matches in the tournament to the semifinals of the New Japan Cup 2021 tournament. EVIL beat Toru Yano, and Shingo Takagi pinned KENTA in their respective quarterfinal matchups.
The tournament will continue with Thursday’s event at the Twin Messe Shizuoka in Shizuoka, Japan. Today’s event is available to stream now on NJPW World. You can view NJPW’s updated brackets and some highlight clips from the event below:
Lights out for Yano, KENTA goes to sleep, Shingo carried to bed before semifinal as EVIL works late.
New Japan CUPdate
https://t.co/DYI3v64GGi#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/PBuod3BZ6V
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 16, 2021
／
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2021🏆後楽園大会(3/16)を公開‼️
＼
『NEW JAPAN CUP』準々決勝戦‼️
13年ぶりのシングルマッチ‼️
この闘いを制し、準決勝へと進むのは鷹木か⁉️
それともKENTAか⁉️
🆚 @Takagi__Shingo × @KENTAG2S
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀 登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/ZzgTZw5Ych
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 16, 2021
／
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2021🏆後楽園大会‼️
＼
『NEW JAPAN CUP』準々決勝戦‼️
矢野にいたぶられリング下に放りこまれたEVIL…
絶体絶命かと思われたその時、闇の力が発動🧙♂️⁉️
🆚 @YTR_CHAOS × @151012EVIL
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀 登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/NZc1AKJqB2
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 16, 2021
／
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2021🏆後楽園大会‼️
＼
『NEW JAPAN CUP』準々決勝戦の前哨戦‼️
フィンレーとジェイが早くも激しくどつき合う💥
🆚 新日本本隊🦁 × BULLET CLUB💀
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀 登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/Q7PUoOpVf8
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Britt Baker Recalls Plans For Her To Turn on Rebel, Talks Developing As a Star On Live TV
- Another COVID Breakout Feared After Multiple Changes Made To This Week’s NXT, How WWE Thinks Outbreak Occurred
- Backstage Update On Where WWE Is Expected To Go After Leaving Tropicana Field
- New WWE Survey Asks Fans What They Enjoy About AEW Dynamite