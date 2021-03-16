New Japan Cup 2021 Tournament Updated Brackets From Night 10: First Semifinalists Set

– Earlier today at NJPW’s New Japan Cup Night 10 event, EVIL and Shingo Takagi won their respective quarterfinal matches in the tournament to the semifinals of the New Japan Cup 2021 tournament. EVIL beat Toru Yano, and Shingo Takagi pinned KENTA in their respective quarterfinal matchups.

The tournament will continue with Thursday’s event at the Twin Messe Shizuoka in Shizuoka, Japan. Today’s event is available to stream now on NJPW World. You can view NJPW’s updated brackets and some highlight clips from the event below: