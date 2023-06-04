New Japan Reveals G1 Climax 33 Entrants

The field of entrants for this year’s G1 Climax has been revealed.

Thirty two entrants have been named, including AEW’s Eddie Kingston, Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Kaito Kiyomiya, and entrants across Los Ingobernables de Japon, TMDK and Bullet Club – as well as Gabriel Kidd and Alex Coughlin, who made their return earlier on the Dominion 6.4 in Osaka-Jo Hall show.

Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay, Shota Umino, Shingo Takagi, Tomohiro Ishii, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Hikuleo, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, Eddie Kingston, El Phantasmo, Ren Narita, EVIL, Chase Owens, Jeff Cobb, Great O-Khan, Aaron Henare, Gabriel Kidd, Alex Coughlin, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, Yota Tsuji, and Kaito Kiyomiya.

Block assignments and match cards for the tournament will be revealed in the coming weeks.

G1 Climax 33 kicks off on Saturday July 15 at the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kitayell, and runs through to the final two days at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan on Saturday and Sunday August 12 and 13.