New Match Announced For Impact Under Siege
A new singles match has been announced for Saturday’s Impact Under Siege. Impact Wrestling announced on Monday that Steve Maclin will take on Chris Sabin at this weekend’s Impact! Plus event.
The full announcement for the match is below:
Steve Maclin Keeps Chris Sabin in His Sights as Singles Match at Under Siege Is Made Official
At Rebellion, Steve Maclin proved that he belongs with the best when he pinned Chris Sabin to win a Triple Threat match, also involving Bullet Club leader Jay White. But when IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore named Tomohiro Ishii as the #1 Contender for Josh Alexander‘s IMPACT World Title, the former Marine was furious. Following a confrontation with D’Amore, Maclin learned that he already had a match at Under Siege – a singles bout with a determined Chris Sabin. Will Maclin continue his climb to the top or will the Motor City Machine Gun gain a measure of revenge?
IMPACT Wrestling is Under Siege LIVE May 7th from the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in the Greater Cincinnati Area (Newport, KY) streaming on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders! Tickets are on-sale now at AXS.com.
