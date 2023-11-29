New Singles Match Announced for IMPACT Final Resolution

A new match has been announced by IMPACT Wrestling for its final event of 2023, Final Resolution, as Rhino will take on Moose.

This comes ahead of Moose challenging Alex Shelly for the World Title at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event in January.

Here is the updated lineup for IMPACT Final Resolution on Saturday, December 9 that will air on IMPACT Plus:

* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Deaner

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander & Zack Sabre Jr.

* Jake Something vs. Jason Hotch

* Moose vs. Rhino