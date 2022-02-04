New Match Announced For WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE has announced a new match for this month’s Elimination Chamber. The company announced on Thursday that the Usos will defend the titles against The Viking Raiders at the February 19th PPV.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Viking Raiders

At WWE Elimination Chamber, The Viking Raiders will look to knock Jey & Jimmy Uso off the top of the mountain in a highly anticipated showdown for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

After they barreled their way onto SmackDown as part of the 2021 WWE Draft, the explosive tandem of Erik & Ivar soon earned the right to challenge The Usos in a turbulent Fatal 4-Way Match several weeks ago on SmackDown. The former Raw Tag Team Champions represent a whole new kind of threat to The Bloodline as they boast a combination of immense size, power, agility and a rather unhinged sensibility.

Claiming the gold will be no easy task, however. Standing in their way will be the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions in history. Although they may be outspoken and often employ questionable tactics, The Usos have proven time and again to indeed be The Ones.

Will the new challengers prove to be one and done? Or will The Raid be too much for the titleholders? Find out at WWE Elimination Chamber, Feb. 19 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, streaming live on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.