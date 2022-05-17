wrestling / News

New Match Announced For NWA Alwayz Ready

May 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Alwayz Ready Image Credit: NWA

The NWA has announced a new bout for their Alwayz Ready PPV next month. The promotion revealed on Thursday that Ricky & Kerry Morton will team up and take on The Fixers as well as AJ Cazana and a mystery partner in a three-way tag team match.

You can see the updated lineup below for the June 11th show:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis
NWA National Championship Match: Jax Dane vs. Chris Adonis
NWA TV Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Mims
NWA Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion vs. The Commonwealth Connection
NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex vs. Pretty Empowered
NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova w/ Taryn Terrell
* The Mortons vs. The Fixers vs. AJ Cazana & TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA Alwayz Ready, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading