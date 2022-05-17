wrestling / News
New Match Announced For NWA Alwayz Ready
The NWA has announced a new bout for their Alwayz Ready PPV next month. The promotion revealed on Thursday that Ricky & Kerry Morton will team up and take on The Fixers as well as AJ Cazana and a mystery partner in a three-way tag team match.
You can see the updated lineup below for the June 11th show:
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis
* NWA National Championship Match: Jax Dane vs. Chris Adonis
* NWA TV Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Mims
* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion vs. The Commonwealth Connection
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex vs. Pretty Empowered
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova w/ Taryn Terrell
* The Mortons vs. The Fixers vs. AJ Cazana & TBA
The #ALWAYZREADY card keeps stacking up as a triple threat tag team match has been announced! Father and son @RealRickyMorton & @RealKerryMorton team up to take on The Fixers and the team of @AjCazana & a Mystery Partner!
Who could it be?!
🎟https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N! pic.twitter.com/cN1C2kZ225
— NWA (@nwa) May 16, 2022