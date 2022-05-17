New Match Announced For NWA Alwayz Ready

The NWA has announced a new bout for their Alwayz Ready PPV next month. The promotion revealed on Thursday that Ricky & Kerry Morton will team up and take on The Fixers as well as AJ Cazana and a mystery partner in a three-way tag team match.

You can see the updated lineup below for the June 11th show:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis

* NWA National Championship Match: Jax Dane vs. Chris Adonis

* NWA TV Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Mims

* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion vs. The Commonwealth Connection

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex vs. Pretty Empowered

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova w/ Taryn Terrell

* The Mortons vs. The Fixers vs. AJ Cazana & TBA