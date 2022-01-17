New Match Set For NWA Powerrr Trip Next Month

The NWA has set a new match for next month’s Powerrr Trip show. The promotion announced on Sunday that Rhett Titus will battle Colby Corino at the February 12th show, as you can see below.

The show takes place in Oak Grove, Kentucky and has the following card thus far:

* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Taryn Terrell

* Rush Freeman, Cyon, Alex Taylor & Mims vs. Jordan Clearwater, Marshe Rockett, BLK Jeez, & Tyrus

* Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green

* Rhett Titus vs. Colby Corino