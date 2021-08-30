New NWA World Tag Team Champions Crowned At NWA 73 (Clips)

We have new NWA World Tag Team Champions following Sunday’s NWA 73 show. Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf defeated Aron Stevens and JR Kratos to win the titles at Sunday’s PPV. You can see some clips from the match below.

The win marks La Rebellion’s first run with the titles, and ends Stevens and Kratos’ reign at 293 days. They won the titles at the November 10th, 2020 episode of UWN Primetime Live, defeating Eli Drake and James Storm.