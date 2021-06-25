New Raw Writer On Getting Hired By WWE, Says She Wasn’t Required To Know Wrestling

Kenice Mobley is the newest member of WWE’s Creative team, and she discussed getting hired and more in a new interview. Mobley, a stand up-comedian who has been featured on The Tonight Show, appeared on the Asian Not Asian podcast and discussed being brought on by WWE.

Mobley noted that she had not yet started as of the podcast, which was released on June 7th. You can see highlights below, per POST Wrestling:

On getting hired by WWE: “Yes, I have just been hired by WWE. Given the things that you know about me and my entire life and what I’m into, yes [that’s surprising]. Yes, also a surprise for me. They did not require me to know anything about wrestling but I do have a background in film production and comedy writing and they’re like, ‘Perfect. Come on in.’”

On her position on Creative: “So I am on the Monday Night Raw team. So there’s Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown and the people I know that are on it are Bobby — his name is either Bobby Ashley or Bobby Lashley and I really should know that. He’s like this giant Black guy and he and the people who are part of his crew, I know that they call — or at least as of last year, they called themselves The Hurt Business. The Hurt Business. They wear suits and they’re like, ‘We’re cool.’”

On being asked if she thought working for WWE would ‘diminish’ her dignity: “I went on a date and this guy was like, ‘Don’t you feel like you’re –’ he effectively said, ‘Don’t you feel like you’re diminishing your dignity writing for WWE?’ And I was like, ‘Um, I am getting paid to do the thing that I’ve been working on for eight years,’ and this is twice — or no, this is three times what I make at my non-profit job so yeah, I’m gonna take it.”