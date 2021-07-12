New ROH World Champion Crowned at Best in the World

We have a new ROH World Champion following Best in the World. Bandido defeated Rush at tonight’s show to capture the championship and put an end to Rush’s lengthy title reign. Bandido picked up the win when Rush shoved the referee for trying to keep him from tearing Bandido’s mask off, allowing the challenger to roll him up for the pin. Rush then attacked Bandido with the aid of his La Facción Ingobernable allies and draped the title over the new champion.

Rush’s title reign ends at 499 days, having won the title at Gateway to Honor in February of 2020. This marks Bandido’s first run with the title.