wrestling / News
New ROH World Champion Crowned at Best in the World
We have a new ROH World Champion following Best in the World. Bandido defeated Rush at tonight’s show to capture the championship and put an end to Rush’s lengthy title reign. Bandido picked up the win when Rush shoved the referee for trying to keep him from tearing Bandido’s mask off, allowing the challenger to roll him up for the pin. Rush then attacked Bandido with the aid of his La Facción Ingobernable allies and draped the title over the new champion.
Rush’s title reign ends at 499 days, having won the title at Gateway to Honor in February of 2020. This marks Bandido’s first run with the title.
NO PASA NADA! #ROHBITW @rushtoroblanco pic.twitter.com/8YHNcqndKn
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 12, 2021
Holy Shit! #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/icqLNX0X64
— Balor Club Guy (@TheBalorClubGuy) July 12, 2021
. @bandidowrestler doing whatever it takes to win the ROH World Title! #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/0hM89rbQ7c
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 12, 2021
AND NEW ROH WORLD CHAMPION @bandidowrestler!!!!! #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/xlLeP8H3ej
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 12, 2021
@WrestlingInc Bandido wins the ROH World Heavyweight Championship at #ROHBITW! pic.twitter.com/eHhYrOnyar
— Ethan Cramer (@EthanCramer) July 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Wishing He’d Had Long Feud With The Undertaker In WWE, His Favorite Tag Team Partner In His Career
- Kevin Nash On His Pick For One Of nWo’s Most Important Moments, His Favorite Memories With The Faction
- Naomi Deletes Twitter After Fans Blame Her For Jimmy Uso’s DUI, Fellow WWE Stars React
- Rumor Killer On Opponent of Deonna Purrazzo At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary