New ROH World TV Champion To Be Crowned at Final Battle

The next ROH World Television champion will be determined at ROH Final Battle next month. As reported, Samoa Joe vacated the championship on the November 8th episode of Dynamite as he said he was setting his sights on the AEW World Championship. On tonight’s ROH TV, Tony Khan announced that the new champion will be determined at Final Battle in a Six-Way Survival of the Fittest Match.

The competitors will be determined in qualifying matches that take place in the coming weeks. ROH Final Battle takes place on December 15th in Garland, Texas and airs live on PPV.