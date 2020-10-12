wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview For New Season Of Miz & Mrs, MVP Answers Rapid Fire Questions From Lillian Garcia

October 12, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Miz & Mrs. Miz and Mrs. WWE

– WWE has released a preview video for the new season of Miz & Mrs, which is set to premiere on Nov. 12 on USA Network. You can watch the video below.

– MVP joined Lillian Garcia for her CG Speed, Not Speed Round segment to answer a variety of questions on his favorite food, favorite superhero, and much more.

