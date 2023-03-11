wrestling / News
New Segment Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a new segment for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that The Outcasts — Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, and Saraya — will speak on Wednesday’s show.
The lineup for the episode, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. TBA
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The House Of Black vs. The Elite vs. Jericho Appreciation Society
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jeff Jarrett
* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Hangman Page, Evil Uno, & Stu Grayson
* MJF’s Re-Bar Mitzvah
* QT Marshall presents QTV
* We’ll hear from The Outcasts