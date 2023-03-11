New Segment Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new segment for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that The Outcasts — Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, and Saraya — will speak on Wednesday’s show.

The lineup for the episode, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. TBA

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The House Of Black vs. The Elite vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jeff Jarrett

* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Hangman Page, Evil Uno, & Stu Grayson

* MJF’s Re-Bar Mitzvah

* QT Marshall presents QTV

* We’ll hear from The Outcasts