New South Pro Wrestling: Bunkhouse Stampede Full Results 07.22.2023: Kenzie Page vs. Kelsey Raegan Heavyweight Title Match, More
The New South Pro Wrestling: Bunkhouse Stampede show was hosted on July 22 by New South Pro Wrestling in Huntsville, AL. You can see the complete results (via Fightful) below.
* Kylie Alexa defeated T-Gainz
* Brayden Toon defeated James Barrett
* Akuto Death Society (Chris Crunk & Kevin Ryan) defeated Greene Street Posse (Brennan Cole & Rodney Rockchild)
* Best of Seven (Match 5) Bout: Tyler Franks defeated Brandon Williams
* German Wrestling Federation Women’s Championship Bout: Devlyn Macabre defeated Rita Raccoon
* New South Heavyweight Championship Bout: Kenzie Paige defeated Kelsey Raegan
* Bunkhouse Stampede Match: Big Dave defeated Hunter Drake, Donnie Primetime, I Am Sam, Kent Havoc, Tyler Franks, Walker XIII, Cabana Man Dan, Kevin Ryan, Brennan Cole, Rodney Rockchild, Rita Raccoon, Marcus Dylan, Harrison Haze, Positive Lee, Kylie Alexa, Zac Johnson, Dump Sanders, Chris Crunk, Mike Cockslam, Ken Dang, and Brayden Toon
