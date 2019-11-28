New Tag Team Attacks Cody on AEW Dynamite With Allie Under New Gimmick (Video)

– Cody was assaulted by a new debuting tag team on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, with Allie accompanying them under a new gimmick. You can see video below of Cody being assaulted by Braxton Sutter from Impact, going as The Blade in AEW. The Blade came out from under the ring and was soon joined by The Butcher and Allie, Sutter’s real-life wife, who is now The Bunny.

The Blade is Andy Williams. Sutter and Williams have been teaming as The Butcher and The Blade since 2017, working in promotions like Beyond Wrestling, ESW, and Limitless Wrestling.