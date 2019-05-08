wrestling / News
New Tag Team Champions Crowned on Smackdown
– WWE has new Smackdown Tag Team Champions thanks to Shane McMahon. On tonight’s episode, McMahon came out and announced that with the Smackdown Tag Team Championships vacant due to Jeff Hardy’s injury, he would be crowning new champions. Those champions turned out to be Daniel Bryan and Rowan. That brought the Usos out who demanded a title shot. Rowan and Bryan beat the Usos for the titles. You can see video and pics below.
This marks Bryan’s second WWE tag team championship reign, following his run with Kane as part of Team Hell No in 2012 and 2013. It is also Rowan’s second reign, having held the Smackdown Tag Team Championships with Harper as the Bludgeon Brothers last year.
