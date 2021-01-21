wrestling / News

New Trailer Released For WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair

January 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair

WWE has released a new trailer for the upcoming WWE Chronicle special on Bianca Belair. You can see the preview below for the special, which will premiere this Sunday on WWE Network.

The trailer is described as follows:

“From her days as a track-and-field star to her success in WWE, Bianca Belair has always had one goal in mind: to be the very best. Learn The EST of WWE’s remarkable story on a new episode of WWE Chronicle, premiering this Sunday on WWE Network.”

