New & Updated Betting Odds for WWE Hell In A Cell

– Betwrestling.com just sent out the following WWE Hell In A Cell betting odds, which have changed since earlier today…

These are the latest odds for WWE Hell in a Cell. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, New Day, AJ Styles, Charlotte, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and the team of Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are all favored to win their matches. Of these projections, the only title change expected would be the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

* WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal(c) -280 vs Shinsuke Nakamura +200

* Hell in a Cell(Falls Count Anywhere) : Shane McMahon +400 vs Kevin Owens -600

* Smackdown Tag Team Championships – Hell in a Cell: The New Day(c) -145 vs The New Day +105

* WWE United States Championship: AJ Styles(c) -140 Baron Corbin +100

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Natalya(c) +260 vs Charlotte -380

* Randy Orton -600 vs Rusev +400

* Bobby Roode -600 vs Dolph Ziggler +400

* Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin -2000 vs The Hype Bros +1000