Early Betting Odds for WWE Hell In A Cell
October 7, 2017 | Posted by
Here are the early betting odds for tomorrow night’s WWE Hell in a Cell show, which, if the favorites all win, will result in no title changes. 411 will have live coverage of the show tomorrow night.
Falls Count Anywhere: Hell In a Cell Match
Shane McMahon (+225) vs. Kevin Owens (-350)
WWE Title Championship
Shinsuke Nakamura (+150) vs. Jinder Mahal (-200)
WWE United States Championship
Baron Corbin (+150) vs. AJ Styles (-225)
SmackDown Women’s Championship
Natalya (-150) vs. Charlotte (+110)
Hell In a Cell Tag Team Championship
The Usos (+110) vs. The New Day (-137)
Rusev (+110) vs. Randy Orton (-150)
Dolph Ziggler (+175) vs. Bobby Roode (-250)
Kickoff Pre-show:
The Hype Bros (+500) vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin (-1200)