Early Betting Odds for WWE Hell In A Cell

Here are the early betting odds for tomorrow night’s WWE Hell in a Cell show, which, if the favorites all win, will result in no title changes. 411 will have live coverage of the show tomorrow night.

Falls Count Anywhere: Hell In a Cell Match

Shane McMahon (+225) vs. Kevin Owens (-350)

WWE Title Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura (+150) vs. Jinder Mahal (-200)

WWE United States Championship

Baron Corbin (+150) vs. AJ Styles (-225)

SmackDown Women’s Championship

Natalya (-150) vs. Charlotte (+110)

Hell In a Cell Tag Team Championship

The Usos (+110) vs. The New Day (-137)

Rusev (+110) vs. Randy Orton (-150)

Dolph Ziggler (+175) vs. Bobby Roode (-250)

Kickoff Pre-show:

The Hype Bros (+500) vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin (-1200)