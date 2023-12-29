New Von Erich Dynasty DVD/Digital Set Announced

A new DVD and Digital set on the Von Erich Family is set to be released. Joe Dombrowski announced on Thursday that The Von Erich Dynasty: Masters of the Iron Claw will be released on DVD and Digital in January, with pre-orders now open.

The full announcement reads:

“VON ERICH DYNASTY” DVD/Digital Release To Provide Most Comprehensive In-Ring Look At The Family Ever Produced – Pre-Orders Accepted Now!

The excitement and buzz surrounding the “Iron Claw” movie has reinvigorated interest in the entire Von Erich family, a name that has been considered wrestling royalty around the world, and especially in Texas, for over 50 years. Many stories have been told about their meteoric rise, and the pronounced loss and hardship the family endured in the process. While their tragedies unfortunately often take center stage, there are countless moments of in-ring glory and triumph that have been rarely seen, lost to time, or overshadowed in the vast and emotionally gripping journey that is the Von Erich saga.

Now, for the first time ever, a Von Erich release that places its sole focus on celebrating the things that made the Von Erich name so iconic to begin with – the breathtaking athleticism, the emotional impact on a rabid fanbase, the undeniable talent and star quality, the matches that helped make the world fall in love with the name “Von Erich”. Joe Dombrowski, veteran pro wrestling broadcaster (MLW, AAA, ROH), and Savmar Media, headed by the legendary Mario Savoldi, have scoured the archives of numerous wrestling libraries to provide over 20 rarely seen matches in one set to truly encapsulate the Von Erich spirit.

The entire family is featured – patriarch Fritz, his sons Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike, AND Chris, the next generation after them of Ross, Marshall, and Lacey, and even the “non-blood relatives” of Lance, Waldo, and Mark, all played a part in shaping the story of the name Von Erich throughout decades of wrestling lore.

The men and women they share the ring with reads like an all-time all-star team as you’ll watch the Von Erichs in action with Steve Austin, Mark Calaway, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, Jeff Jarrett, Sid Vicious, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Sherri Martel, Taz, plus one of Kerry’s final ever televised matches, and of course, wars with Michael PS Hayes, Terry Gordy, and Buddy Roberts – The Fabulous Freebirds! Some matches have never been seen anywhere before, some presented in their only known surviving footage!

Over 5 hours of content will be available on 2 discs, or as one easy digital download or video on demand release, with special extras and bonus features you can’t find anywhere else! From the Sportatorium in Dallas to around the world, see why the Von Erichs spent years as arguably the most famous family in all of pro wrestling, and why they’re among the most well-remembered and still talked about to this very day, and will be for years to come. Celebrate a legacy that stands the test of time, celebrate a dynasty that will go down in history!

“The Von Erich Dynasty: Masters of the Iron Claw” officially releases and ships in January 2024 but you can pre-order it NOW and guarantee you’ll be included in day one of shipping and one of the first in the world to see it! The DVD version can be pre-ordered today at www.Joe-Dombrowski.com under “Store”, and hits www.ProWrestlingLibrary.com as a VOD within the next few weeks! The streaming version is coming to Ultimate Classic Wrestling and will be available via Classicwrestling.net in the month of January as well!