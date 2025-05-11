NEW Wrestlefest Results: The Hardys Battle Breezango, More

NEW Wrestlefest took place on Saturday night, with The Hardys taking on Breezango and more. You can see the full results from the White Plains, New York show below, per Cagematch.net:

* NEW Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Match: Matt Taven def. Jordan Oliver and KC Navarro

* Oddyssey & Wrecking Ball Legursky def. Kerr & Vargas

* Rebecca Scott def. Ava Everett

* Romeo Roselli (w/Mick Foley) def. Mike Mondo

* MVP def. Al Snow

* NEW Tag Team Championship Match: Swipe Right def. Jaylen Brandyn & Jermaine Marbury

* Shelton Benjamin def. Mustafa Ali

* The Hardys def. Breezango