New WWE Tag Team Titles Revealed On WWE Smackdown
April 19, 2024
The Smackdown Tag Team Championships are now the WWE Tag Team Championships, with the new titles being presented on Smackdown. A-Town Down Under were presented with the new titles on Friday’s show. You can see the segment below.
Austin Theory and Grayson Waller won the Smackdown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40 in the Six-Pack Ladder Match that saw both sets of Tag Titles on the line. Awesome Truth won the Raw Tag Team Championships, which are now the WWE World Tag Team Championships.
