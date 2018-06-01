wrestling / News
New WWE Videos Introduce UK Tournament Competitors Dave Mastiff, Zack Gibson
June 1, 2018
– WWE has posted two new videos introducing more competitors in the upcoming UK Championship Tournament, namely Dave Mastiff and Zack Gibson. You can see both videos below.
The second iteration of the tournament will kick off on June 18th and 19th at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
What is #ScouseStyle? @ZackGibson01 plans to educate ALL of you in the @WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/gY4Wt3qM7K
— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2018