New WWE Videos Introduce UK Tournament Competitors Dave Mastiff, Zack Gibson

June 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has posted two new videos introducing more competitors in the upcoming UK Championship Tournament, namely Dave Mastiff and Zack Gibson. You can see both videos below.

The second iteration of the tournament will kick off on June 18th and 19th at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

