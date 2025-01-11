Nexstar Stations Carrying WWE NXT Go Dark On Optimum

Dozens of Nexstar stations, many of which carry WWE NXT, have gone dark on Optimum pay TV. Deadline reports that a carriage dispute has led to the pay TV provider yanking 63 Nexstar stations off the air including The CW’s flagship station WPIX in New York City.

Nexstar is owned by The CW. According to the report, 42 markets in total affected by the dispute and include markets like Greenville, North Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Alexandria, Lousiana; Hartford, Connecticut; and Clarksburg, West Virginia.

Nexstar said in a press release that it has tried to engage in “good faith” negotiations with Altice USA, the parent company of Optimum since October and that Altice has demanded “special terms that are wildly out of step with both our longstanding relationship and the cable television marketplace.” The MSG Network also went dark on Optimum earlier this month as part of a carriage dispute that has yet to be resolved.