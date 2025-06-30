Former Nexus Members David Otunga and Fred Rosser Reunite

Fred Rosser, formerly Darren Young in WWE, recently reunited with his Nexus teammate David Otunga. The two had a chance meeting while at the gym.

Rosser wrote: “Ran into @DavidOtunga at the gym. Nexus energy’s in the air… Cena, you ready?

The Nexus, which also included Skip Sheffield (Ryback), Justin Gabriel, Michael Tarver, Heath Slater, Daniel Bryan and Wade Barrett when it began, ran from 2010 to 2011. At one point, most of the original members would leave, with some of them (Barrett, Gabriel, Slater) forming the Corre. CM Punk then took over as the leader and the group acquired Husky Harris (Bray Wyatt), Mason Ryan and Michael McGillicutty (Curtis Axel).